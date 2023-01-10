Yorktown Mud Bridge now expected to reopen by early April

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers in Corpus Christi can expect to see the Yorktown Mud Bridge reopen by early April. City leaders were briefed on the bridge's repair efforts during Tuesday's city council meeting.

As KRIS 6 first reported, the bridge shut down on Dec. 12 when a sinkhole was discovered. City leaders expected work to be complete by mid to late March, but that's now been pushed back to April.

Right now, crews are working on restoring the embankment along the bridge, which city officials said that is expected to be complete by next week.

After that, 22 of the 55 concrete columns will need to be repaired or replaced. The city hopes to have that complete by April 6 so the bridge can reopen to drivers.

Though the $20 million Mud Bridge replacement project was set to begin in 2026, TXDOT officials have approved moving funding so the project can start sooner. Bidding and planning for construction is expected to begin in Jan. 2025.

