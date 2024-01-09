Wrong way driver accused of killing two on the Harbor Bridge in 2022 appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The woman accused of driving the wrong way on the Harbor Bridge in November 2022 and killing two people may be going on trial this summer.

A pre-trial hearing was held for Roxanne Palacios in Judge David Klein's court. Judge Klein told the attorneys once they got all the evidence they needed, they would have 60 days to prepare for trial.

Palacios is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

According to police reports, the Corpus Christi Police Department determined Palacios, "was possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was traveling north in the southbound lanes on US HWY 181."

Palacios had been drinking the night of Nov. 2, 2022 when she crashed into two cars, killing San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano and Navy Veteran Mathew Banda in one of the cars and injured a woman in the other.

Documents from a civil lawsuit allege Palacios, formerly a Flatiron Dragados employee, attended a company party at Railroad Seafood Station just before the crash.