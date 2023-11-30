Wrong way driver accused of killing two on the Harbor Bridge heading to court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Nov. 3, a Nueces County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of driving the wrong way and killing two people on the Harbor Bridge.

The grand jury indicted Roxanne Palacios on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Palacios was driving back while intoxicated from a work event Railroad Seafood Station in the S.E.A. District when she turned north in the southbound lane of U.S. HWY-181.

She hit the vehicle carrying San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano, 37, and Navy veteran Mathew Banda,27 head-on. Palacios also hit a second car, carrying Janell Donaho, when her car spun out of control from the initial crash.

Both Banda and Mandujano died from their injuries. Donaho suffered a fracture to her ankle and is now suing Palacios for her injuries.

According to the Nueces County District Clerk's website, Palacios is scheduled to appear in the 148th District Court before Judge David Klein for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 9.

Palacios' indictment came the day after the one year anniversary of the fatal accident.