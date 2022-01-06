Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woodsboro teen in court on reported attack of Black classmate

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Refugio County
Noel Garcia Jr.
Noel Garcia Jr.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:12:53-05

WOODSBORO, Texas — A 17-year-old Woodsboro man appeared before a judge late Thursday morning in connection with the a reported attack on a Black teen in Woodsboro over Halloween weekend.

Noel Garcia Jr. appeared at the Refugio County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

Garcia was asked if he needed legal representation when he appeared before court.

He responded he needed to fill out some paperwork.

Garcia left the courtroom before appearing before the judge.

He could face from two to 10 years if found guilty on the charges.

Rance Bolcik, 17, also has been indicted in connection with the incident. His trial date has been reset for March.

They are accused of dressing up like Ku Klux Klansmen, cornering a black classmate and shocking him with a Taser.

Both teens have been released from custody after posting $10,000 bonds.

Both charges are third-degree felonies and the indictment will include a hate crime enhancement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here