Woodsboro teen in court on reported attack of Black classmate

WOODSBORO, Texas — A 17-year-old Woodsboro man appeared before a judge late Thursday morning in connection with the a reported attack on a Black teen in Woodsboro over Halloween weekend.

Noel Garcia Jr. appeared at the Refugio County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

Garcia was asked if he needed legal representation when he appeared before court.

He responded he needed to fill out some paperwork.

Garcia left the courtroom before appearing before the judge.

He could face from two to 10 years if found guilty on the charges.

Rance Bolcik, 17, also has been indicted in connection with the incident. His trial date has been reset for March.

They are accused of dressing up like Ku Klux Klansmen, cornering a black classmate and shocking him with a Taser.

Both teens have been released from custody after posting $10,000 bonds.

Both charges are third-degree felonies and the indictment will include a hate crime enhancement.

