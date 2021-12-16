Teens indicted on charges related to reported attack on Woodsboro Black teen

Two 17-year-olds were indicted Thursday on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence as the result of a reported attack on a Black teen in Woodsboro over Halloween weekend.

Noel Garcia Jr. and Rance Bolcik were indicted in Refugio County, and could face from two to 10 years if found guilty of the charges.

Both charges are third-degree felonies, and the indictments also include a hate crime enhancement.

NAACP Corpus Christi chapter president Jeremy L. Coleman said in a release that he has spoken with Woodsboro ISD Superintendent Ronald D. Segers Jr., but any other information will be released during a news conference Friday.

At the time, Segers stated in a Facebook post that the event had not taken place at a school or school-sponsored activity, but expressed dismay at the alleged attack.

"While we are deeply disappointed that any of our students might find this type of behavior acceptable, the district cannot discipline students for this type of conduct when it occurs off-campus," his release said.

During a previous news conference, Manning described the alleged attack as a "heinous, inexcusable, disgusting tasing of a Black teenager by young men dressed as members of the Klu Klux Klan or KKK."

“For you to dress up as a Klansmen you have a specific intent of terrorizing," he said. "That's not an accident. That's not kids being kids that's not boys being boys, that's not hazing or high school high jinks. High school high jinks are egging somebody's house, not dressing up as a Klansmen and tasing them."

Coleman and the NAACP also referred to the alleged attack as a hate crime during a news conference in early November.

KRIS 6 News' Seth Kovar is speaking with the alleged victim's attorney Matthew Manning later Thursday afternoon. Check back with updates at kristv.com