Woodsboro ISD acknowledges students wearing hate-group garb

WOODSBORO, Texas — The Woodsboro Independent School District has acknowledged a Halloween night activity where some Woodsboro High School students allegedly dressed in clothing associated with a widely known racial hate group to antagonize a classmate.

In a Facebook post from Woodsboro Superintendent Ronald D. Segers Jr, the event did not occur at a school or school-sponsored activity.

Because of that, Segers says the district can't punish students who were involved.

"While we are deeply disappointed that any of our students might find this type of behavior acceptable, the district cannot discipline students for this type of conduct when it occurs off-campus," his release said.

The Woodsboro district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement during its criminal investigation and will re-evaluate the situation if additional facts are discovered that bring the conduct within the jurisdiction of the WISD Student Code of Conduct.

Segers said that federal law prevents it from releasing any specific information about specific students involved or the district's actions in regards to the allegations.

Woodsboro ISD counselors will be available for guidance with students who might have been impacted by the incident.

Segers says the district will continue to "strictly enforce" its anti-discrimination policy to the fullest extent permitted by law and its Student Code of Conduct.