Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman surrenders herself to authorities in connection with Calallen hit-and-run

Woman surrenders herself to authorities in connection with Calallen hit-and-run
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:48:09-04

A woman has turned herself into authorities in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 42-year-old man in the Calallen area June 21.

Chelsea Gonzalez turned herself into the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office on June 30.

The 21-year-old was charged with accident causing death, and posted a $50,000 bond that same day.

It is unclear why she surrendered herself to San Patricio County, but sheriff Oscar Rivera told KRIS 6 News said the paperwork connected to the case has been sent to Nueces County for further action.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections