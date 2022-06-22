Police searching for driver after pedestrian is killed in fatal hit-and-run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner identified the man that was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.

Corpus Christi Police officers found the body of 42-year-old David Yates in a ditch in front of Calallen High School around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Yates was fatally hit by an unknown vehicle overnight.

Corpus Christi police are looking for the driver who left the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at (361) 886-2840.