Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police searching for driver after pedestrian is killed in fatal hit-and-run

Police searching for driver after pedestrian is killed in fatal hit-and-run
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:25:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — The Nueces County Medical Examiner identified the man that was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.

Corpus Christi Police officers found the body of 42-year-old David Yates in a ditch in front of Calallen High School around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Yates was fatally hit by an unknown vehicle overnight.

Corpus Christi police are looking for the driver who left the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at (361) 886-2840.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections