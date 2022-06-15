Windsor Park students put on their thinking caps at Invention Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids at Windsor Park Elementary school were able to put their minds to the test this week.

On Tuesday, they took part in the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Camp Invention.

It's a special summer camp to inspire kids to become future inventors.

The kids will spend the week learning about past inventions that help make living easier, and they even have a chance to come up with their own.

It's not just the students that are having fun.

Teachers who spoke with KRIS 6 News said they enjoy the program as well.

"They have a lot of creative freedom," enrichment teacher Kelli Cable said. "This is summer camp. It's not like school, but I say this is what teaching should be like every day because they've learned so much without having to write anything down."

Windsor Park is one of several sites hosting Camp Invention for students this summer.