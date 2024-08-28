Willie Nelson and Family coming to Concrete Street

One of the most iconic figures in country music, if not music in general, The Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson and Family will be at Concrete Street on Saturday, October 19th with a night to remember.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 30, at noon. Tickets can be purchased at www.concretestreet.net

Willie Nelson is a 12 time Grammy Award winning, critically acclaimed American country singer, guitarist and songwriter with a career that spans over 70 years.

Songs like "On the Road Again", "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain", "Always on My Mind", and his classic duets like "Pancho and Lefty" with Merle Haggard and "Seven Spanish Angels" with Ray Charles have cemented Willie as one of the greatest musicians the world has ever known.

