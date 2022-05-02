Where are the flowers? Flower shortage may impact Mother's Day

Where have all the flowers gone?

This may be a question people are asking as they are getting their plans together for Mother's Day.

According to the New York Times, supply-chain issues and poor growing conditions have led to a global shortage of fresh flowers.

Ismael Gonzalez said that while that news is disappointing, flowers aren't the only option.

Sussan Bessong agrees.

“As a mom, my family, my husband, my son, always provide for me provide me a gift at all times," she said.

Castro’s Flower Shop co-owner said the current shortage is nothing like last year's.

“We’re getting every flower we ordered, it's just the amount we they want to send us — we have to share with all the other flower shops," she said.

The shortage has persisted since Valentine's Day. The reason? Labor.

With Mother's Day right around the corner, Castro said, that is still the issue.

“Especially in the floral industry," she said. "The designers themselves. That the talent itself it is hard to find right now."

She told us most of the issues stem from the supplies needed to make these arrangements, such as vases. And because of inflation, prices for flowers have also gone up.

“It’s almost $1 increase on everything," Castro said. "And it’s mostly due to the shipping."

Her advice to avoid the headache of finding some flowers for Mother’s Day: start ordering now.

“Try to order as soon as possible," she said. "It’s because of the delivery situation also that we need to get it to you."

Castro also said she is hiring for full time positions and a floral arrangement designer. If you are interested in applying click here.