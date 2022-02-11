Global supply chain shortage and pandemic affecting Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roses are red and violets are blue, you should probably plan on getting your boo that present too, at least as soon as possible.

Flower shops across the Coastal Bend are about to stop taking flower orders, or have already put a halt to it. Debbie Castro with Castro's Flower Shop said that this year, supplies were in short supply.

"It's the vases, the tapes, the things we need to make the arrangements happen," Castro said.

Debbie also added that she spent sleepless nights trying to get some of those supplies.

"It was little tough, we had to order from a lot of different vendors this year , we got everything in but it was a headache," she said.

Donna Titus, owner of Always in Bloom, said that this year there has been a higher demand for flowers; she has had to stop taking delivery orders.

"I am seeing an increase, I've never had to stop, it's the 10th and I can't guarantee, a lot more deliveries," Titus said.

Luis Lopez, a resident, said he even had a hard time finding other items.

"My partner and I do have our favorite wine and we often have a hard time finding it, we already made sure we have it for Monday."

