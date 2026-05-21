When storms hit, KRIS 6 Weather Watchers spring into action

Our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group is a daily showcase of our region's natural beauty and weather patterns. Community members consistently share stunning photos and videos, capturing everything from brilliant, sunny days and luminous full moons to picturesque coastal scenes and seasonal changes.
Where our Weather Watchers truly excel is in their storm documentation. When severe weather moves through the area, our dedicated community springs into action, providing invaluable visual reports from across the region—documenting downed power lines, flooding conditions, storm damage, and recovery efforts that help keep our entire community informed and connected.
You can join our Weather Watchers group today!
Facebook: Coastal Bend Weather Watchers
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Here's a look at what was submitted today.
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Edward Bill - Downtown - May 21st
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Pat Nilles Clark - SouthSide - May 21st
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Coni Perez - Outside Mathis - May 21st
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