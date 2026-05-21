When storms hit, KRIS 6 Weather Watchers spring into action

Our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group is a daily showcase of our region's natural beauty and weather patterns. Community members consistently share stunning photos and videos, capturing everything from brilliant, sunny days and luminous full moons to picturesque coastal scenes and seasonal changes.

Where our Weather Watchers truly excel is in their storm documentation. When severe weather moves through the area, our dedicated community springs into action, providing invaluable visual reports from across the region—documenting downed power lines, flooding conditions, storm damage, and recovery efforts that help keep our entire community informed and connected.

You can join our Weather Watchers group today!

Facebook: Coastal Bend Weather Watchers

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Here's a look at what was submitted today.

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Kelly McCormick Kelly McCormick - Ingleside

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Weather Watchers

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Lloyd Charles Delarosa Lloyd Charles Delarosa - Lamar, Texas

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Claudia Rodriguez Claudia Rodriguez - McArthur St

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Edward Bill - Downtown - May 21st

Edward Bill - Downtown - May 21st

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Claudia Rodriguez Claudia Rodriguez - SPID

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Pat Nilles Clark - SouthSide - May 21st

Pat Nilles Clark - SouthSide - May 21st

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Ilene Canales Ilene Canales - Robstown

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Gilbert Santana

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Coni Perez - Outside Mathis - May 21st

Coni Perez - Outside Mathis - May 21st

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Carroll Borden Carroll Borden - Bonnie View

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Richard Griffin Richard Griffin - West of Alice

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Coni Perez Coni Perez - Outside Mathis

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