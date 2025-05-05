WhataTeacher! Whataburger celebrates teachers this week with free breakfast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week by offering free breakfast entrées to educators across its 16-state footprint.

From May 5-9, teachers can receive a complimentary breakfast item of their choice during morning hours as part of the burger chain'sfourth annual teacher appreciation initiative.

Educators and school staff can claim their free breakfast entrée between 5 and 9 a.m. by presenting a valid school ID when ordering for dine-in, drive-thru or takeout at participating locations.

The offer is available in-restaurant only and cannot be redeemed through Whataburger's website or mobile app.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Whataburger is also awarding $1,000 classroom grants to 75 educators, totaling $75,000 in funding for local students.

Since 2022, the company has donated over $160,000 in classroom grants through its WhataTeacher program.

These grants are part ofWhataburger Feeding Student Success, the company's community initiative focused on supporting education and addressing food insecurity.

