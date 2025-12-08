Whataburger offers free Taquitos to veterans and active military every Tuesday through December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is honoring Veterans Day by offering free Taquitos to active-duty military personnel and veterans every Tuesday through the end of 2024.

Starting November 11, service members can receive one complimentary Taquito during breakfast hours at any Whataburger restaurant location every Tuesday through December 30. The promotion includes November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30.

Each Taquito features scrambled eggs wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a choice of sausage, bacon or potato filling. Customers can also add American cheese at no additional cost.

To redeem the offer, guests must show military or veterans identification or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.

The restaurant chain also continues its year-round appreciation program, providing free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee to service members and veterans during any dining room visit. This ongoing offer can be combined with the free Taquito promotion.

The Veterans Day promotion is available for in-restaurant orders only and is limited to one order per qualifying guest. The offer cannot be redeemed online or through the mobile app and is valid at participating Whataburger locations only.

Additional details are available at Whataburger.com.

