Whataburger offers free breakfast to teachers for appreciation week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is offering a free hot breakfast to teachers and school staff on Thursday, May 7, in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Educators can visit participating Whataburger restaurants between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. local time to receive their choice of a free Breakfast on a Bun, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or Breakfast Taquito. To redeem the offer, school staff must present a valid school ID.

The promotion is available for dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru orders, with a limit of one per person. The eligible recipient must be present to receive the free breakfast. The offer is not available through the Whataburger app. Promotion hours may vary based on a location's operating hours, so guests should check with their local restaurant for exact timing.

In addition to the free breakfast, Whataburger will award $1,000 classroom grants to 60 teachers across its 17-state footprint this year. The $60,000 in total grants will support supplies, creative ideas, and learning opportunities. The grants are part of the company's Feeding Student Success initiative.

Students and families can also purchase a limited-edition Whatateacher bundle at the Whatastore. The gift set includes a 40-ounce Whataburger tumbler, a black WhataTeacher shirt, a notebook, a wristlet, and a bag.

More information about the Whatateacher celebration and the company's education initiatives is available at Whataburger.com.

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