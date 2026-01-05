Whataburger launches Whatadeal menu with $3, $4, $5 options starting Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is kicking off 2026 with a new value menu designed for big appetites and bigger savings. The Texas-based burger chain will introduce its Whatadeal menu on Tuesday, Jan. 6, featuring fan-favorite items priced at $3, $4, $5.

The limited-time menu offers three main options: a $3 Big Ranch Wrap, $4 Whatachick'n Bites (5-piece), and a $5 Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr. Customers can upgrade any item to a meal by adding small fries and a small drink for an additional $2.49.

"We've always believed that good, fresh food should be easy to enjoy and easy on the wallet," said Scott Hudler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and CMO.

Hudler said the Whatadeal menu gives fans more of what they love at prices that make it easy to come hungry and leave full.

The $3 Big Ranch Wrap features a crispy premium Whatachick'n Strip, fresh vegetables, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch and American cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla. The $4 Whatachick'n Bites offer five pieces of crispy chicken made for dipping and snacking. The $5 Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr. includes a 100% beef patty topped with bacon and melted cheese.

The Whatadeal menu will be available at participating locations for a limited time. Customers can order through the drive-thru, online or via the Whataburger App. New app users who create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points toward future purchases.

