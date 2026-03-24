Whataburger brings back Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is bringing back two beloved menu favorites to kick off the spring season. After months of fan buzz and nonstop requests, the Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake return to menus nationwide for a limited time beginning Tuesday, March 31.

First introduced in 2024, the Bacon Steakhouse Double quickly earned legendary status among fans. It became Whataburger’s best-selling limited-time offer of all time. The steakhouse-inspired burger stacks two 100% beef patties with two slices of melted aged cheddar, smoky bacon, crispy fried onions, and tangy steak sauce on a toasted bun.

On the sweeter side, the Banana Pudding Shake delivers nostalgic homemade banana pudding inspiration with every sip. The dessert blends smooth, sweet banana flavor with hints of vanilla wafer, caramelized sugar and vanilla.

"When it comes to menu items worth bringing back, these two set the bar. When guests start asking for something to come back before it even leaves, that’s when you know you’ve got something special," Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said.

Guests who download the Whataburger app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and can start earning rewards toward menu favorites. Additional details are available at Whataburger.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!