What to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, you're given a card that has your name and the date and location of when and where you were immunized.

We wanted to know how people in the Coastal Bend were keeping track of their cards, so we sent out a poll on Twitter.

Here are the results.

Close to 69% of those who participated in our Twitter poll say they have it filed away safely.

14% say they know they have it somewhere and almost 12% of people say they've lost their card since receiving the vaccine.

To keep your information safe, experts recommend you keep your vaccine card in a safe place and make a few copies and snap an image of it on your phone just in case.

“Just keep it in a safe place, where would you keep your passport," says Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez. "Where would you keep those important documents? Keep your vaccination card with those that way when your traveling and somebody does need proof, you can just pull it out like a drivers license?”

Rodriguez says if you lost your card you can call the Health Department to request a new one.

That number is (361) 826-7200, select option 2.

It can be mailed or you can stop by and pick it up from the Health Department.