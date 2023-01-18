West Oso ISD board accepts resignation of Superintendent Conrado Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted the resignation for Superintendent Conrado Garcia on Tuesday, after he submitted his letter of resignation last week.

The district announced his resignation will take effect on Jan. 25. Garcia said he will be retiring, which he had intentions of doing in 2022.

Garcia issued a statement about his resignation in a release from the district.

First and foremost, I want to express my appreciation for the privilege and honor of serving the students of West Oso ISD and to the parents/guardians, staff, community members and those who consistently supported my work to improve the quality of education offered to the students in this community.



It has been a rewarding and source of personal pride to reflect on the significant progress this school community has made in the last six years due to placing the educational experience for each learner in high regard. I have decided to now spend quality time with my family.



I truly believe that after 46 years in education, I am now fully prepared to devote my time to my wife, children and grandchildren. I am confident that, because of the systems and supports that have been established, after my departure, the thoughtful and learner focused work of the District will continue. I thank you for the privilege and honor of serving the students and families of West Oso ISD. I also would like to thank the media for their continued support in providing positive coverage of our students, staff, and community. Conrado Garcia

District officials said they are holding a retirement celebration for Garcia on Jan. 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the West Oso High School cafeteria.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.