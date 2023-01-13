West Oso ISD Superintendent submits resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Superintendent Conrado Garcia has voluntarily submitted his resignation to the West Oso ISD Board of Trustees. He has been in public education for over 44 years and has been the chief executive officer at West Oso ISD since 2016.

"I've worked a long time in the school and the family and it's time for me," Garcia said. "It's one of those decisions you have to make in life."

According to West Oso officials, there will be a special board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Oso ISD Administration building to discuss his resignation and appoint an interim superintendent.

A 1971 West Moody High school alum, Garcia graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's in history.

He was the principal of Miller High School from 1986 to 1995, and at CCISD Alternative High School center from 1995 to 1997. Garcia returned to his former high school as its principal in 1997 and served there for five years. He then joined the West Oso school district in 2013 as its assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

In 2016, Garcia became the interim superintendent and then the superintendent of West Oso ISD school district. Last year he was named "Superintendent of the Year" at the Education Service Center Region 2.

"West Oso is special to me," Garcia said. "That's my district, those are my kids and I've worked as hard as I can for them. Now, I've got to figure out what to do and I'll let God guide me."

Garcia had initially planned to retire in 2022. His last day as the Superintendent of West Oso ISD will be Jan. 25.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.