West Oso ISD Superintendent Garcia named 2021 Region 2 Superintendent of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Conrado Garcia of West Oso Independent School District (ISD) has been selected as the 2021 Region 2 Superintendent of the Year.

According to the Region 2 Education Service Center, Garcia has effectively guided the district through difficult times, taken a leadership role in promoting safety and offering vaccination opportunities for educators, and has contributed and been credited with the current district’s status of students and community engagement.

“Mr. Garcia is well respected by his colleagues, staff, and community and serves as a courageous voice for students and for public education," said Dr. Esperanza Zendejas, executive director of Region 2 Education Service Center. "His caring and action-oriented approach contributes to the district’s successes and reflect his personal and passionate belief that the mission of public schools is to provide equality of opportunity for all students."

Garcia will represent Region 2 as a nominee for 2021’s Texas Superintendent of the Year. All regional winners will be interviewed by the state committee Aug. 27–28 and five finalists will be selected.

The 2021 Texas Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the TASB Convention held Sept. 24-26, 2021.