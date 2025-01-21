WEDNESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Here's the latest on school closures and delayed openings

Corpus Christi ISD has announced a 2-hour delay for Wed., Jan. 22. Elementary schools will begin at 9:50 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 10:50 a.m. Bus schedules will also run on a two-hour delay.

Unless otherwise notified by their supervisor, CCISD employees are expected to report to work on Wednesday two hours later than their usual start time.

Middle school and high school morning practices have been postponed to after school, and Wednesday evening’s games will proceed as scheduled. Athletics and school activity coaches and sponsors will update their groups directly regarding any additional schedule changes.