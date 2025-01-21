WEDNESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Here's the latest on school closures and delayed openings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With icy precipitation behind us and concerns about refreezing overnight, school districts across the Coastal Bend are updating their schedules.
Here's the latest on school closures and delayed openings for Wednesday, Jan. 22:
CORPUS CHRISTI ISD
Corpus Christi ISD has announced a 2-hour delay for Wed., Jan. 22. Elementary schools will begin at 9:50 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 10:50 a.m. Bus schedules will also run on a two-hour delay.
Unless otherwise notified by their supervisor, CCISD employees are expected to report to work on Wednesday two hours later than their usual start time.
Middle school and high school morning practices have been postponed to after school, and Wednesday evening’s games will proceed as scheduled. Athletics and school activity coaches and sponsors will update their groups directly regarding any additional schedule changes.
DEL MAR COLLEGE
- Due to freezing temperatures, Del Mar will remain closed on Wed., Jan. 22.
ARANSAS PASS ISD
- APISD schools and facilities, as well as morning bus routes and pick-up times, will have a two-hour delay
FLOUR BLUFF ISD
- School time and bus routes will all have a two-hour delay
INGLESIDE ISD
- All regular district operations for Ingleside ISD will have a two-hour delay
CALALLEN ISD
- School time and bus routes will all have a two-hour delay
TULOSO-MIDWAY ISD
- Reopens on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a 2-hour delayed start
TAMUCC
- Due to inclement weather conditions, TAMU-CC will remain remote for classes and most business operations until Thursday, Jan. 23.
LONDON ISD
- All London ISD campuses and administration will resume on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with a two-hour delay based on campus start times. Buses will run based on the two-hour delay on normal routes. We encourage Pirate families to be mindful of changing weather conditions, drive with caution, and dress students accordingly for the continued cold weather.
NUECES COUNTY JUVENILE JUSTICE ALTERNATIVE EDUCTAION PROGRAM
- JJAEP will have a delay on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Staff will report at 10 a.m. and students will report at 10:30 a.m.
GREGORY-PORTLAND ISD
- Early Childhood Center- start time scheduled for 8:40am
- Elementary Schools- Class start time at 8:40 a.m.
- GP High School and GP Middle School- Class start time at 9:30 a.m.
WEST OSO ISD
- Reopens on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a 2-hour delay.
- John F. Kennedy and West Oso Elementary School students need to report at 10:00 a.m.
- West Oso Junior High School and West Oso High School students need to report at 10:30 a.m.
- Staff need to report at 9:30 a.m. to all campuses unless otherwise directed by the administration.
- Morning indoor athletic practices will begin at 9:30 a.m.
- Bus routes will be delayed by two hours.
DIOCESE OF C.C.
- Due to the possibility of early morning dangerous road conditions, Catholic schools located in Corpus Christi and Rockport will have a 2 hour delay on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.This pertains to Catholic schools in Corpus Christi and Rockport only.
- St. Anthony School in Robstown and St. Elizabeth School in Alice will not be open per the ISD recommendation.
KINGSVILLE ISD
- Kingsville ISD will remain closed on Wed., Jan. 22.
FALFURRIAS ISD
- Falfurrias ISD will remain closed on Wed., Jan. 22.
ROBSTOWN ISD
- Due to an anticipated hard freeze on the morning of Wednesday, January 22, all Robstown ISD schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Additionally, all extracurricular activities, including UIL sporting events, practices, and games, are canceled until school resumes.
BANQUETE ISD
- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
ALICE ISD
- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
AGUA DULCE ISD
- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22
BEN BOLT- PALITO BLANCO ISD
- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22
DRISCOLL ISD
- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22
ODEM-EDROY ISD
- Reopens on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a 2-hour delay
PREMONT ISD
- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22
ORANGE GROVE ISD
- Classes will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Bus routes will run approximately 2 hours later than normal.
- Doors at all campuses will open by 9: 25 a.m.
COGGIN MEMORIAL SCHOOL
- Reopens on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.
SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- All four School of Science and Technology campuses will observe a two hour delay, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Families should refer to the SST Facebook pages and Parent Square messages to learn about Wednesday's drop off time and procedures.