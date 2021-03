CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Waves Resort and Schlitterbahn Waterpark is going to be torn down.

District 4 Councilman Greg Smith told KRIS 6 News that IBC Bank will demolish the park and resort to redevelop the site on the island.

The facility shut down in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and planned to reopen this summer.

At the time of the closure last year, dozens of workers were left without jobs.

Waves Resort had just undergone a $10 million renovation that wrapped up in June of 2019.