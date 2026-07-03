CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A water main broke near Robert Drive and Alameda Street near H-E-B late Friday afternoon.
Corpus Christi Police responded to the incident around 9 PM.
Water could be seen gushing as high as 15 feet into the air, causing the street and parking lot to flood.
As of now it is unknown what caused the break or when this will be fixed.
Water Main Break Floods Bay Area Streets
A water main broke near Robert Drive and Alameda Street near H-E-B late Friday afternoon.
Posted
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A water main broke near Robert Drive and Alameda Street near H-E-B late Friday afternoon.