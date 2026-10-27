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WATCH: Full speech delivered by President Donald Trump at Corpus Christi campaign event

President Donald Trump is set to speak at a campaign rally in Corpus Christi on Tuesday ahead of the midterm election next week.
President Trump delivers speech at Corpus Christi rally event
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CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — On Tuesday, President Trump flew in to Texas to deliver a set of remarks at a political campaign rally at a venue in Corpus Christi.

RELATED: President Donald Trump delivered remarks at political campaign event in Corpus Christi Tuesday

Trump is trying to shore up support for U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic candidate James Talarico.

During his speech, President Trump brought up U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well candidates that included Paxton.

Watch President Trump's full remarks in the player above.

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