Wallbangers is moving and getting a whole new look

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas burger chain, Wallbangers, is moving from its 39-year location at Carmel Parkway and Staples Street.

The owner, Joey Gaitan, told KRIS 6 that he will be moving the restaurant to the old Montana Mike's location on Staples near Saratoga and model it after the McAllen location.

The restaurant will become a burger bar with craft burgers and beers and will also have a full-service bar.

Gaitan said that times have changed, and it's time to move on.

He hopes to have the new location opened up by November of this year.

