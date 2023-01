CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If the name Jason Grosball doesn't sound familiar, you may know him as the "Popcorn Guy."

Grosboll has worked at Century 16 for the last 10 years and went viral late last year for his popcorn making skills. His story and the video has gained national attention.

On Tuesday, he was given special recognition at Corpus Christi's city council meeting.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo presented Jason with a certificate to officially name him the Popcorn Guy of Corpus Christi.