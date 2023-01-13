Meet internet star Jason Grosboll aka Popcorn Guy

This story took the internet by storm. Jason Grosboll at Century 16 theaters in Corpus Christi has gone viral. Now, he's been invited to The Oscars.

He’s been working at the theater for 10 years and he’s not just showcasing his tricks while serving popcorn with extra layers of butter.

“I get to interact with so many different people, i get to try so many different tricks. I get to make people smile, happy laugh," Jason Grosbollsaid as he served up a bucket of buttery popcorn. “I do it just for the fun of it."

He said it’s been sweet since going viral. “I’m still a little bit shocked, but it still feels amazing though," Grosball said .

Besides signing autographs on popcorn buckets, making people smile and working hard, “I play a lot of video games, I watch a lot of anime," he said.

And at his apartment complex, he told us he's there to lend a helping hand.

“So I basically watch over everyone's building for them, I've actually done a bunch of stuff to help them out. I’ve even put out like a fire out in the backyard one time," he said.

Grosball also takes care of his dad, who is a source of inspiration for him.

“My dad always worked hard at his job," he said. "He does the best that he can, he always tries his best and I got the inspiration to try that from here.”

