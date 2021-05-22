VFW Post 2397 hosts fundraiser to replace stolen A/C units

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — VFW Post 2397 held the first of two fundraisers on Saturday to replace the air conditioning at the post.

KRIS 6 first told you about the theft of their A/C units earlier this month. Since our story aired, many people have come forward to help out, but the post still needs more money.

"Remember, we cannot do it without the community, if it wasn't for the community we couldn't continue, being alive, we don't get anything from the government or anybody else, we do it with the support of the community," said Commander for VFW Post 2397 Lasaro O. Camarillo III.

If you missed out this Saturday, the VFW Post is having another fundraiser next Saturday where you can get a turkey leg, chips and a soda for just 10 dollars starting at noon at theVFW Post at 4441 on Ayers St.