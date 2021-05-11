VFW seeks donations after air conditioners were stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beer may be cold at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2397 in Corpus Christi, but that's where the comforts stop.

Thieves stole the copper coils from two air conditioning units a week ago Tuesday, leaving the inside of the VFW feeling about the same as the the hot, humid air outside.

It's a crime that will pocket the thieves a small fraction of the thousands of dollars that it will cost the veterans to replace their AC units.

"I was talking to an air conditioner (repairman)," VFW Post 239 Senior Vice Commander Al Cantu said. "He said probably the coils and stuff they got out of there are worth maybe $80 between them, to ruin something like this (AC unit). It really impacts us."

The impact comes in several forms.

The air conditioning is out to the VFW and its banquet hall.

Most of their revenue comes from drinks sold in the bar and from people renting out the hall.

No AC could mean fewer people coming in to socialize and reservations of the banquet hall possibly getting canceled.

“I think our first event is in July," Cantu said. "I know it’s really close, right around the corner, but we’re hoping that we’ll have some sort of resolution (by then).

The VFW uses its revenue, not just to keep the bar and club running, but also for patriotic programs at schools and elsewhere in the community.

It's also a place for camaraderie among former fighting men and women.

"We really appreciate your help, your donations," VFW Post 2397 Commander Lazaro Camarillo said. "Because we take care of our veterans and their families."

Donations of cash or checks can be made directly to the VFW which is located at 444`1 Ayers Street.

They're also holding two fundraisers at the VFW in the coming weeks.

The first is May 22 from noon until 3:00 p.m. when you can buy a hamburger or a hot dog plate for $5.

They'll sell turkey legs, chips, and a drink for $10 on May 29 from noon until they run out of food.