Veterans Day celebration at S.F. Austin Elementary in Gregory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff at S.F. Austin Elementary in Gregory, along with community members, lined up outside the campus for their “Veterans Day Honk Celebration.”

Veterans and their loved ones cruised by school as teachers and kids held up flags, artwork and cheered on those who have served our country within our community. Organizers tell us the turn out this year was larger than they expected.

“It was wonderful to see all the families come out and drive through with their cars decorated, “says Brenda Brinkman, Principal at S.F Austin Elementary School. “The community celebrate them and showed them the honor they deserve."

Brinkman adds children are the future and it’s important for them to know what people have sacrificed for their freedom.

Before the pandemic, the school would hold their Veterans Day celebrations indoors. They have hosted their drive-thru parade for the last two years due to COVID-19 safety protocols.