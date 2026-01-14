Verizon outage leaves 90,000 users without service across multiple states

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Verizon customers across the United States are experiencing widespread service disruptions today, with approximately 90,000 users reporting issues according to outage tracking services.

The outage is affecting both wireless voice and data services, with users seeing SOS messages on their phones indicating no cellular service. Reports are concentrated in several major regions, including the New York Metro area, Texas, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, and South Carolina.

WHAT'S THE FIX?

I was able to fix the issue by turning the phone to airplane mode and then turning airplane mode off.

Social media platforms and Down Detector have been flooded with complaints from frustrated customers unable to make calls or access data services.

A Verizon spokesperson acknowledged the widespread issues in a statement.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," the spokesperson said. "Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

This marks another significant service disruption for the telecommunications giant, which experienced a major outage in October 2024.

The company has not provided a timeline for when services are expected to be fully restored.

