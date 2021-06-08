Upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by CCISD and the Children's Center of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD has partnered with The Children's Center of Corpus Christi to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students and families ages 12 and up.

According to the school district, the vaccines will be given by appointment only and must be scheduled by the Friday before the Monday vaccine clinic.

Here's a list of all of the vaccine clinic locations, dates and times:

Monday, June 14

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointment must be made by Friday, June 11th

Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande Dr

Cunningham Middle School @ South Park

901 McArdle Rd

Monday, June 21

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointment must be made by Friday, June 18th

Driscoll Middle School

3501 Kenwood Dr

Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton St

Monday, June 28

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointment must be made by Friday, June 25th

Moody High School

1818 Trojan Dr

Monday, July 5

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointment must be made by Friday, July 2nd

Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande Dr

Cunningham Middle School @ South Park

901 McArdle Rd

Monday, July 12

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointment must be made by Friday, July 9th

Driscoll Middle School

3501 Kenwood Dr

Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton St

Monday, July 19

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointment must be made by Friday, July 16th

Moody High School

1818 Trojan Dr

To schedule your appointment, call The Children's Center of Corpus Christi at (361) 500-0096.

If you cannot keep your appointment, you're asked to notify The Children's Center of Corpus Christi by the Friday before your appointment to cancel or reschedule.