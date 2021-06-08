Upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by CCISD and the Children's Center of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD has partnered with The Children's Center of Corpus Christi to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students and families ages 12 and up.
According to the school district, the vaccines will be given by appointment only and must be scheduled by the Friday before the Monday vaccine clinic.
Here's a list of all of the vaccine clinic locations, dates and times:
Monday, June 14
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Appointment must be made by Friday, June 11th
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande Dr
Cunningham Middle School @ South Park
901 McArdle Rd
Monday, June 21
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Appointment must be made by Friday, June 18th
Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood Dr
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton St
Monday, June 28
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Appointment must be made by Friday, June 25th
Moody High School
1818 Trojan Dr
Monday, July 5
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Appointment must be made by Friday, July 2nd
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande Dr
Cunningham Middle School @ South Park
901 McArdle Rd
Monday, July 12
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Appointment must be made by Friday, July 9th
Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood Dr
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton St
Monday, July 19
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Appointment must be made by Friday, July 16th
Moody High School
1818 Trojan Dr
To schedule your appointment, call The Children's Center of Corpus Christi at (361) 500-0096.
If you cannot keep your appointment, you're asked to notify The Children's Center of Corpus Christi by the Friday before your appointment to cancel or reschedule.