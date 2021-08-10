Unsung heroes help students get to class safely

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coach Bridget Horan has been a crossing guard at Kostoryz Elementary School for 8 years, she says she's seen it all during her time at the crosswalk.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen several people that do speed through, we’ve had people that come the wrong way and we’ve had to stop and redirect them,” she says.

Staff training to be crossing guards learn those skills in training each year.

“First its lecture-based, they do show us some videos and then we do come outside and we all do a hands-on learning,” says Horan.

The CCISD Police Department is responsible for training crossing guards, who are made up of campus staff and others contracted through the district.

“We have 27 of those and so they’re throughout the city but in crossing areas directly in front of a school it’s not uncommon for us to use trained staff,” says CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

All Corpus Christi elementary schools use crossing guards.

“If school is in session and students are walking the expectation is that we will have adults out there to help them get across the street,” says Chief Warnke.

Before school starts and as the school day ends there will be someone at the crosswalk greeting your student for 4 hours out of the day, like Coach Horan.

“You’re gonna have that little extra backup because we do have to stop allow students across and makes sure they arrive to school safely,” says Coach Horan.

You can be a crossing guard too.

To apply, just reach out to your school as a campus volunteer.

The CCISD Police Department does require all crossing guards to pass a background check.

