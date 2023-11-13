Watch Now
Unauthorized withdrawals at Rally Credit Union affecting Coastal Bend customers

Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 19:00:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spokesperson told KRIS 6 News that some customers at their Airline and Alameda branch had money taken from their checking and savings accounts.

Rally Credit Union began getting calls of the unauthorized withdrawals on Monday morning.

One customer told KRIS 6 News that his account was emptied.

The Rally Credit Union spokesperson said that affected customers will have their ATM cards replaced and their missing funds refunded.

For Rally customers, please call 361-986-4500 or 800-622-3631 for further information.

