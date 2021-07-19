TXDOT launches their "Be Smart, Drive Safe" campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TXDOT is launching their “Be Safe, Drive Smart “ campaign, urging drivers to make safety their top priority when getting behind the wheel.

This program aims at reminding motorists to give their undivided attention to the road when traveling. TXDOT says this is especially important in areas where gas and oil activity brings in more traffic and large trucks to rural areas and surrounding communities.

Over 900 people died last year due to crashes last year in the Lone Star State. “Be Safe, Drive Smart” is a yearlong public safety campaign to reduce the number of fatalities on Texas roads.