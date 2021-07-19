Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TXDOT launches their "Be Smart, Drive Safe" campaign

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:05:36-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TXDOT is launching their “Be Safe, Drive Smart “ campaign, urging drivers to make safety their top priority when getting behind the wheel.

This program aims at reminding motorists to give their undivided attention to the road when traveling. TXDOT says this is especially important in areas where gas and oil activity brings in more traffic and large trucks to rural areas and surrounding communities.

Over 900 people died last year due to crashes last year in the Lone Star State. “Be Safe, Drive Smart” is a yearlong public safety campaign to reduce the number of fatalities on Texas roads.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education