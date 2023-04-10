TxDOT announces some upcoming Harbor Bridge lane closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from TxDOT, a painting project on the Harbor Bridge that began in February will soon have some single lane closures to allow the project to be finished, weather permitting

On the northbound side of the bridge, travel lanes will be reduced to two lanes from April 11 to April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

On the southbound side of the bridge, travel lanes will be reduced to two lanes from May 1 to May 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

The work includes painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck.

