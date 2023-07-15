Two home go up in flames Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon on the 1300 block of Calle San Carlos Street.

CCFD told KRIS 6 News that the fire started at one home and quickly spread to another.

No one was injured in the fire, but 3 dogs had to be rescued from the flames.

Friday's high temperatures played a role in the situation causing issues for the firefighters at the scene.

"We were cycling them through making sure that they are hydrated," Captain Ernest Rivas said. "Trying to get them as much rest as we can. But at the same time, trying to take care of the situation at hand."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

