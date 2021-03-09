Female educators recognized at 35th annual CCISD Teacher of the Year ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Through the doors of Moody High School, educators are hard at work teaching the next generation of thinkers, entrepreneurs and heroes. It takes a spirited teacher to leave a lasting impression on a student.

“She’s really involved in what she does and I would like to be involved in what I do in college,” said student, Penelope Alaniz.

“She’s a good coach and I know I can always count on her,” said student America Briones.

Who is this special educator? Well, she describes herself as a wife, a mother, a daughter, an educator and a coach who has been teaching US History, all level US History, for seven years and is also the head girls soccer coach.

“For me it was incredible to be looked upon that way by my peers, by my colleagues," said secondary teacher of the year, Luisa White. "A hand full of them who were my teachers.”

Reminiscing on her days of being a student at Moody High School, she says her biggest drive is giving back to the community which greatly influenced her.

“From the moment I left Moody, I knew I wanted to come back here, to these halls to these classrooms, and this field because that is the field I played on too,” said White.

In the 35 years of CCISD teachers being recognized for their efforts, this year was difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the district, several teachers and staff members have resigned since the 2019-2020 academic year. But, for Mrs.White, she pushed forward for her students.

“I feel like this year has improved my teaching, I feel like I've come out of it a better teacher and I hope that has reflected on my students as well,” said White.

Luisa White at Moody High School is one of the winners of the CCISD Teacher of the Year. Fifth grade teacher at Windsor Park Elementary, Rachel Beavers was also named teacher of the year.