Tulso-Midway ISD holding candlelight vigil for fallen student

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District will be holding a candlelight vigil for one of their students on Monday, Oct. 23.

16-year-old Deandrea Anissa Valdez was killed on Friday, Oct. 20 from a fatal gunshot wound.

The candelight vigil will be held in the Pavilion at West Guth Park at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Tuloso-Midway ISD will also be there to aid students, staff and community members in working through this tragic loss.

"Our priority will be to provide resources and assistance be made available to those who need them," TMISD Superintendent Steve Van Matre said. "It is essential that in times like these we support our students, staff and community."

