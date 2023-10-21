CCPD investigating a fatal shooting in Jackson Woods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal late night shooting in the northwest Corpus Christi area is now under investigation, according to Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) officials.

On Friday at 10:45 p.m., CCPD officers responded to a call for a shooting with injuries at the 100 block of Hardwood Street in Jackson Woods near Annaville, where they found a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical help on scene and she was taken to the hospital for treatment but she later died from her injuries.

Senior Officer Jennifer Collier with the CCPD Public Information Office said that CCPD detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating the shooting, and that no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

