TT Electronics closing Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TT Electronics is closing its Corpus Christi location in August.

The company is a manufacturer of electrical components and manufacturer services headquartered in England.

An employee confirmed that operations were being transferred to Plano, north of Dallas.

About 60 full-time and several contract employees will be impacted by the move.

In the company's 2020 full-year results filing, it company listed both Barbados and Corpus Christi as sites for the closure, and said the move is on track to be complete in 2021.

According to the filing, the company also reduced staff during 2020.