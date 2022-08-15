Truck takes down power lines near Santa Fe, Rossiter

A neighborhood near Santa Fe Street and Rossiter was left without power Monday morning.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers said a truck traveling down Santa Fe got snagged in some overhead wires and brought them down, along with some utility poles, knocking out electricity for hundreds of nearby homes.

“The truck wasn't oversized for this -- he wasn't over 14 feet -- so there's no reason it would have been hitting the wires that, the normal height that, they should be hanging at,” said CCPD Lt. Colby Burris.

Police said those wires may have been hanging low because of the heavy rain.

Santa Fe also had to be shut down from Rossiter to Ropes so repairs could be done.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.