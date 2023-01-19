Trial for former Hamlin Middle School teacher accused of sexual assault of a child expected in April

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The case of a former Hamlin Middle School teacher indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of an improper relationship between an educator and a student is expected to go to trial in April.

Anthony Quintanilla appeared in court Thursday for a docket call, during which his defense attorney, Terry Shamsie, said he was not ready for trial.

Nueces County District Attorney First Assistant Angelica Hernandez announced she would be taking over the case as lead counsel and asked the court for a preferential setting.

Hernandez did not object to Shamsie's request for a continuance.

105th District Judge Jack Pulcher told attorneys the case would likely be set for April and that while both sides are busy, Quintanilla needs his day in court.

According to court records, a trial date had been set for August 2022 and canceled.

Quintanilla was arrested in 2019, released on bond, and arrested a week later after Corpus Christi Independent School District Police said they identified a second victim.