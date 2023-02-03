Traveling learning lab visits Ingleside students

INGLESIDE, Texas — Students in Ingleside are learning all about S.T.E.M. through the Port-able Learning Lab.

The educational bus is filled with lights and touch screens to help students better understand science, technology, engineering and math.

The program is a partnership between the Port of Corpus Christi and Learning Undefeated, a non-profit that encourages students to get involved with S.T.E.M.

On Thursday, students at Ingleside High School were the first to try out the traveling classroom.

It will remain on campus the remainder of the week before it travels to other Coastal Bend Schools.

