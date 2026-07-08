Train derails after striking bulldozer stuck on tracks at highway crossing

A freight train struck a bulldozer being hauled on a trailer at a highway railroad crossing this morning, causing six train cars to derail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of the crash at 10:46 a.m. A truck tractor hauling the bulldozer on a trailer had become stuck on the railroad tracks at the crossing when the train came through.

"The driver of the truck tractor was in the process of notifying the authorities about being stuck on the tracks when the train came through and struck the trailer and the bulldozer," DPS Sergeant Rob Mallory said.

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The collision caused approximately six cars behind the locomotive to derail. All derailed cars were empty, preventing a potentially more serious incident involving cargo spillage or hazardous materials.

Two train engineers were transported to Christus Spohn Alice hospital to be treated for potential injuries. The extent of their conditions was not immediately available.

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The truck driver was not injured. He had exited his vehicle and was on the opposite side of the tracks when the collision occurred. Only the trailer carrying the bulldozer was stuck on the tracks — the truck tractor itself was clear of the crossing.

DPS is leading the investigation because the incident occurred at a highway railroad crossing, which falls under highway jurisdiction rather than railroad property.

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"Because it happened on the actual crossing, that's considered the highway, so it's DPS's jurisdiction," Mallory said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will not be involved in the investigation.

The train belonged to Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern (CPKC). Emergency crews worked throughout the day to clear the scene as heavy equipment arrived to remove the derailed cars and damaged machinery. Traffic in the area remained affected as crews worked to restore normal operations and clear debris from the tracks and the highway crossing.

Authorities had not yet determined whether citations will be issued, as investigators were still completing their reports.

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