Trail riders begin 67th annual journey to San Antonio rodeo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Trail Riders kicked off their 67th annual journey to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, continuing a long-standing tradition that brings together riders and communities across South Texas.

Riders started the day early with breakfast at the Tynan Campgrounds before heading to their first stop in Sinton for lunch. The annual ride represents decades of commitment to preserving Western heritage and connecting communities throughout the region.

KRIS 6

"It's our job to try to keep them going. To keep the youth into the cowboy way of life," said Liz Vesley, public relations representative for South Texas Trail Riders. "As you are going down the road three miles an hour you really get to take in everything. And you get to see what they went through."

The tradition serves as both a celebration of cowboy culture and an educational experience, allowing participants to experience travel at the pace of historical trail riders. The slower journey provides riders with a unique perspective on the landscape and challenges faced by those who came before them.

The ride continues through next week, culminating with a grand entry at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!