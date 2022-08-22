Watch Now
Traffic stop gets man arrested for several forms of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms

Posted at 3:06 PM, Aug 22, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic stop in Calallen on Friday evening led to the arrest of a man on several charges including delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a social media post, a Nueces County Sheriff Deputy conducted the traffic stop and smelt the strong odor of unburnt marijuna. The driver said he had been smoking in the car, but did not have any marijuana on him.

Backup deputies were called in and a search of the vehicle found over $4,000 in cash, four large bags filled with hallucinogenic mushrooms, three quarters of a pound of marijuana and numerous other THC products.

