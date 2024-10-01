Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers crawl along HWY 181 northbound Tuesday morning

Slow downs due to construction near Moore Avenue
There is heavy traffic due to construction along HWY 181 northbound toward San Patricio County. 10-1-24
UPDATE- As of 7:15 a.m., traffic has is flowing smoothly again.

At 6:45 a.m., heavy slowdowns are still stalling traffic on the Nueces Bay Causeway. Heading to Portland or San Patricio County along HWY 181 is a crawl due to construction. If this is part of your commute, leave early or find an alternate route (HWY 361 is an option).

Drivers commented on our facebook page, expressing frustration over the delays from closures that began Monday night and continued on Tuesday morning. Some claim work and the resulting delays began earlier and lasted longer than what was posted on signage in the area.

